The Ravens (1-3) will face the Houston Texans (1-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore. Here are game predictions from The Banner’s sports staff and a guest picker.

A roster too weakened

Giana Han, reporter (2-2): Despite everything we’ve seen, I believe this Ravens team has the guys to go against anyone in the league — except so many of them are injured. There are losses this team can overcome — potentially even the loss of Lamar Jackson, depending on the opponent — but the number of players out is too high. If Jackson doesn’t return and left tackle Ronnie Stanley remains out, it will be tough sledding for the offense. Meanwhile, the defense could be missing four of its most important players in lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Kyle Hamilton, in addition to others. With that many losses, I’m not positive who the Ravens can beat.

Texans 28, Ravens 20

Hand it off. Then do it again.

Chris Korman, editor (3-1): Derrick Henry was once known for running all over the Texans when he played for the division rival Titans, and that’s going to have to be the recipe again. (Don’t look at his stats against Houston in his final year with Tennessee if you want to stay upbeat, though.) I’m expecting a pretty grimy game that might get weird, but I think the Ravens are in a bit of a mental bunker and will be motivated not to let the injury narrative serve as an excuse.

Ravens 22, Texans 18

The ship is taking on water

Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host (2-2): This matchup features the NFL’s best (Houston) and worst (Baltimore) defenses by points per game. As much as the Texans’ offense has regressed in 2025, the Ravens haven’t given us a reason to trust them to stop anyone. On the other side, the thought of Cooper Rush trying to move the ball against DeMeco Ryans’ defense sends a shiver down my spine.

Texans 27, Ravens 17

Defense is the difference

Jonas Shaffer, reporter (1-3): I don’t know what to expect anymore. The only Ravens game I’ve correctly predicted this season was the Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns, and even that game wasn’t as lopsided as the 41-17 score suggested. The Ravens are in must-win territory, but grit and determination go only so far when your quarterback and defensive leaders are unavailable. The Texans’ defense is the best unit in this game, and their offense will at least look capable in Baltimore. Maybe Cooper Rush can find more of the magic he conjured in Dallas, but his preseason performance didn’t leave me optimistic.

Texans 21, Ravens 16

Advantage: Healthy team

Childs Walker, contributor (1-3): Could the Ravens win a grinding affair in which they finally lean on their running game out of necessity? Sure. Houston’s offense has averaged just 16 points a game, and wide receiver Nico Collins is the only playmaker who scares you. The Ravens flat-out bullied the Texans last Christmas, running for 251 yards, and Houston’s ground defense remains vulnerable. But the Ravens’ attack will be more predictable without Lamar Jackson, and the Baltimore defense is so hollowed out by injuries that we can’t comfortably say it will stop anyone. The Ravens have to muster a desperate effort to avoid a 1-4 start, but the Texans are in the same boat, and they’ll actually suit up their most important players.

Texans 23, Ravens 20

Cooper Rush could be about to make his first start for the Ravens. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

The Cooper Rush Game

Brandon Weigel, editor (2-2): This is why you go out in the offseason and get an established backup like Cooper Rush, owner of a 9-5 record with the Dallas Cowboys. If the Ravens were trotting Josh Johnson out there? Forget it. But Rush is a fine enough caretaker, and he should have the full complement of weapons he needs to do all that’s asked of him.

And, while the Baltimore defense is in dire straits with Nnamdi Madubuike out for the year and key players such as safety Kyle Hamilton, cornerback Marlon Humphrey and inside linebacker Roquan Smith trending toward missing the game, the ragtag Ravens will have just enough against a Texans offense averaging 16 points per game (29th in the NFL). With outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy set to return, the much-maligned pass rush will finally — finally — break out by bullying an offensive line that Pro Football Focus ranks as the second worst in the sport.

Ravens 24, Texans 20

Guest pick

Jonathan Alexander, Houston Chronicle: The Ravens are reeling with injuries, and it feels like it’s happening to all of their best players. Chief among them is quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been the Texans’ kryptonite since joining the league. He’s 4-0 against them, including the most recent 31-2 win on Christmas Day last year. How could we forget that? Whether Jackson plays or not, he has a hamstring injury, which could limit one of the things that makes him dangerous. This may be the Texans’ opportunity to right their wrongs, especially considering the Ravens have one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

Texans 24, Ravens 20