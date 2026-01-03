Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens have ruled wide receiver Rashod Bateman out of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which will decide the AFC North title.

Bateman, who’s started 12 of the Ravens’ 16 games this season, missed practice all week with an illness that coach John Harbaugh described Friday as a “pretty serious flu situation.” But Harbaugh was optimistic he would recover in time to play.

“I would think he’d be cleared up by Sunday,” Harbaugh said. “I think a lot of teams are dealing with this right now around the league.”

Bateman had two catches on three targets for 23 yards in the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Steelers. He has just one catch for 7 yards over the past two weeks.

Bateman, who missed three games with an ankle injury this season, has just 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns in a disappointing 2025.

With Bateman sidelined, the Ravens will rely more on DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker, LaJohntay Wester and perhaps Tylan Wallace at receiver. Practice squad wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was elevated for Sunday’s game, along with defensive back Amani Oruwariye.