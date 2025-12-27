Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who suffered a back contusion in the team’s Week 16 loss to the New England Patriots, is inactive for Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Tyler Huntley will start against the Packers, who will be led by backup quarterback Malik Willis. Starter Jordan Love was ruled out Friday.

The Ravens must beat the Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers need to lose to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday for the Ravens to have a shot at the playoffs going into the regular-season finale.

This will be the fourth game Jackson has missed due to a string of injuries this season. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 and was out until Week 9.

He also dealt with knee, ankle and toe injuries that kept him out of practice. He played through those injuries.

The latest injury came right before halftime last week. Jackson said he tried to come back but his back was too painful. He was grimacing frequently in the locker room after the game and did not practice this week.

The Ravens also ruled out wide receiver Tylan Wallace, cornerback Keyon Martin, tackle Joseph Noteboom and defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles.

In addition to Love, the Packers ruled out starting right tackle Zach Tom due to a knee injury.

Defensive linemen Collin Oliver, Nazir Stackhouse and Barryn Sorrell and wide receiver Savion Williams are also inactive for the Packers.