Ravens long snapper Nick Moore has signed a four-year contract extension, he announced Friday.

Appearing on the “Ryan Ripken Show,” Moore said he finalized the deal Friday afternoon. He was set to reach free agency this offseason. Terms of the deal, which a team spokesman confirmed, were not announced.

“I’m not leaving, boys,” said Moore, a regular on the show. “Four-year extension for the kid. I’ll be here until I’m an old man, I guess.”

Moore has been a key cog in one of the NFL’s best special teams operations this season, working with first-time Pro Bowl punter Jordan Stout and rookie kicker Tyler Loop, who’s 29-for-32 on field goals.

Moore, 33, joined the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020, was named second-team All-Pro in 2022 — his first year replacing longtime long snapper Morgan Cox — and has bounced back from the season-ending torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the 2023 offseason.

“I couldn’t be happier, man,” Moore said on the show. “My family and I, we’ve grown to love it here. We’ve got our roots here. We’ve got our kids in school here. This is the place that we wanted to be, and I’m just so thankful for [general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and his team getting this deal done and trusting me and putting their faith in me that I’m going to be able to continue to produce at the level I’ve been producing at for the last six years.”

Earlier Friday, the Ravens announced a one-year deal for defensive lineman John Jenkins, another pending free agent. Last month, the team signed nose tackle Travis Jones and tight end Mark Andrews to three-year extensions.