A day after they finalized their 53-man roster, the Ravens announced they locked up safety Kyle Hamilton to a four-year extension.

The deal with Hamilton is reportedly worth $100.4 million, making it the most lucrative deal for a safety in NFL history.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said negotiations between the team and Hamilton’s representatives started to pick up about three weeks ago.

“I think the deal really does speak to how we feel about Kyle,” DeCosta said. “Highest paid safety in the NFL — that’s a responsibility that we don’t take lightly. We’ve had a few players over the years become the highest paid at their position, and I think when you are the highest paid, that’s an important distinction. And I think Kyle has proven that he’s going to carry that very well, and we expect him to continue to be an impact player on our defense for years to come."

DeCosta described Hamilton as a “unicorn” who can do many different things and do all of them well.

A first-round pick in 2022, Hamilton has become a versatile part of the Ravens defense in his three seasons with the team, earning Pro Bowl honors the last two seasons.

He was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and a second-team All-Pro last year, when he was moved to a deep safety spot halfway through the season to help stabilize a leaky secondary and earned Defensive Player of the Year votes.

DeCosta said the mid-season move allowed the team to put other members of the defense in different positions.

“I think our coaches did a phenomenal job last year of making adjustments as well, and I think guys stepped up,” he said. “And I think you’ll see that continue as we get going into the regular season this year.”

In 48 career games, 36 of them starts, Hamilton has recorded 250 combined tackles, seven sacks and five interceptions.

The Ravens will now turn their attention to trying to keep the other star of the 2022 draft class, center Tyler Linderbaum. DeCosta declined Linderbaum’s fifth-year option but has he hoped to keep the 27th pick “long term.”

This article will be updated