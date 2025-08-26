Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis was having his best summer in his four years in Baltimore. It wasn’t enough.

Armour-Davis, who was expected to provide crucial depth in the secondary and contribute on special teams this season, was reportedly waived in a surprising roster move as the team moved toward finalizing its 53-man roster by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Armour-Davis was versatile and reliable throughout training camp, missing only a handful of practices after an injury-prone start to his Ravens career. He allowed just four catches on 10 targets for 31 yards in coverage during the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I always want wherever I’m at now to be the best of me,” Armour-Davis said earlier this month. “I always want to be better than any other year before now. I would say so just continuing to find something new to work on every day. [I try to keep] staying consistent, staying available, and just showing up. From there on, God [will] take care of the rest. I’m happy right now.”

Safety Beau Brade, who starred at River Hill and Maryland before making the team as an undrafted rookie last year, was also reportedly waived. Undrafted rookie defensive back Reuben Lowery appeared to surpass Brade on the safety depth chart during the preseason.

Brade and others could return on the practice squad if they’re not claimed on waivers by noon Wednesday. Brade has special teams value, finishing seventh on the Ravens in snaps there last season.