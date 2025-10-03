The Ravens have been decimated by injuries in the past week, as a whopping 15 players have found their names on the injury report. Staring down a 1-4 start, should Baltimore get creative in their game plan to avoid a blowout Sunday?

From The Castle, “Banner Ravens Podcast” cohosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer provide updates on all 15 injured Ravens, then discuss how John Harbaugh and his coaching staff can attack the Texans.

Tune in live at 2:30 p.m.