There was no shortage of questions for Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti at his first press conference in years.

“Banner Ravens Podcast” co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by contributor Childs Walker to react to Bisciotti’s answers Tuesday about John Harbaugh’s firing, Lamar Jackson’s influence, the search for a new head coach and more. Then they look at several new head coach candidates, including Joe Brady and Mike McDaniel.