Lamar Jackson was making magic again. Zay Flowers caught two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Isaiah Likely converted a critical third down. The Ravens were awfully close to redeeming themselves Sunday night in Pittsburgh.

Then it all came crashing down on a missed field goal attempt by Tyler Loop.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer react to Baltimore’s stunning 26-24 season-ending loss.

Tune in live at 1:30 a.m.