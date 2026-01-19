Robert Saleh’s tenure in New York didn’t go well. During his four years there, the Jets registered a .357 winning percentage while battling drama on and off the field. Still, could Saleh find success in a different market — and with a better quarterback?

“Banner Ravens Podcast” co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss the news that the New York Giants have hired John Harbaugh as head coach. Then they’re joined by The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt to talk about Saleh’s candidacy for the Ravens’ position.

Tune in live at 11:30 a.m.