The Ravens got their guy.
“Banner Ravens Podcast” co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by Los Angeles Chargers beat reporter Kris Rhim and Ravens beat reporter Giana Han to discuss Baltimore’s hiring of Jesse Minter as head coach.
