When searching for his assistants, a first-year head coach in the NFL will typically pick names from his Rolodex. This method is understandable: Coaches want to hit the ground running, and building a rapport with new staffers takes time.

Jesse Minter is going a different route, hiring Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator and Anthony Weaver as defensive coordinator, two assistants with whom he’s never shared a staff. Will Minter’s bold approach work?

“Banner Ravens Podcast” co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by columnist Kyle Goon to discuss the hires.

Tune in live at noon.