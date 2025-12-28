Derrick Henry delivered his best game in a Ravens uniform Saturday night, scoring four times and racking up 216 yards on 36 carries. But his otherworldly performance against the Packers might have come too late to save the season.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer react to Henry’s monster effort and break down the team’s 41-24 win in Green Bay.

Tune in live at 12:30 a.m.