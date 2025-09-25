It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a John Harbaugh-coached team get thoroughly outplayed in the trenches, but that’s exactly what happened Monday night against the Lions. The Ravens have issues on both the offensive and defensive lines, issues which will only be exacerbated by a recent slew of injuries.

Banner Ravens Podcast cohosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer sort through the myriad problems facing Baltimore as they prepare to face the Chiefs on Sunday.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.