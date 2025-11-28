They’d been simmering under the surface for weeks, and on Thursday night the Ravens’ issues on offense boiled over. Baltimore couldn’t overcome penalties, turnovers and Lamar Jackson’s inconsistent play in a 32-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Live from M&T Bank Stadium, Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down a Thanksgiving nightmare.

Tune in at 1:30 a.m.