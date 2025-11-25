Hamstring, knee, ankle and now toe: Lamar Jackson’s cumulative list of injuries this season grows with each passing week. Only the hamstring injury forced Jackson to miss time, but if the two-time Most Valuable Player isn’t playing at 100%, can the Ravens reach their goals?

Live from the Castle, “Banner Ravens Podcast” cohosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by contributor Childs Walker to dissect Baltimore’s issues on offense and preview Thursday’s game against the Bengals.

Tune in at 2 p.m.