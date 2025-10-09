The Ravens shook up their ineffective defense by trading outside linebacker Odafe Oweh to the Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman, hours after signing polarizing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the practice squad. How much playing time will Gilman and Gardner-Johnson see on Sunday, and will they make a difference for a unit that desperately needs a spark?

From The Castle, “Banner Ravens Podcast” cohosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down what the new additions bring to the team and preview a matchup against the Rams.

Tune in live at 2 p.m.