Patrick Little generally goes to Ravens games when the temperature drops below 50 degrees — the threshold at which his season-ticket-holding grandfather no longer wants to sit in the stands.

On Sunday night, he was at M&T Bank Stadium with his father, a New England native and Patriots fan. As they settled in for a rivalry game, Patrick thought to take photos of the pregame fireworks display.

Which is when he happened to capture a rogue firework streaking down and landing on the field prior to the Ravens’ loss to the Patriots.

His brother Brendan, sitting a row ahead of him, posted the video (made from an Apple live photo) to X, where it quickly went viral. It has been viewed more than 365,000 times.

Though the errant firework landed near someone on the field, a Ravens spokesperson said the team was not aware of any injuries.

The Ravens are currently reviewing the incident to ascertain why this rocket’s red glare went so off target.

“The safety of everyone at our stadium on gameday is our absolute top priority. There was one mechanical malfunction during our pregame pyrotechnic show that led to a device landing on the field. No injuries were reported,” the Ravens said in a statement. “We are coordinating with our pyrotechnic vendor to fully understand what occurred and to ensure it does not happen again.”

Little wasn’t sure who the person on the field was; he said they were doing stretches as if they were preparing to play in the game.

“I have no idea what would have happened if it hit that person, the shell was huge” said Little, a 25-year-old Baltimore resident who works in ecological restoration. “I was surprised it didn’t leave more of a mark on the turf; they came over and stomped it out pretty quickly.”

Little’s immediate thought, after being sure nobody was hurt and no more errant flares were forthcoming, was along the same lines as much of the internet: “I guess that’s just symbolic of the Ravens’ season.”

Indeed, Ravens fans used the video to commiserate over the down year. Rival fans used it to pile on. Everybody had jokes:

“If this isn’t a metaphor for the whole dam season I don’t know what is.” — @SirWormley “The football gods had it with the Ravens choking games and tried to wipe them off the face of the earth.” — @MattMed9 “Firework malfunctioned just like the Ravens season.” — @ZPSteelers2 “That firework had a vendetta.” @ForeverOrioles “Actual video of Lamar Jackson arriving from Krypton.” — @karma_thief “Todd Monken on the play call I’m hearing.” — @British_Raven19 “All that is missing is Ray Lewis appears from the spark doing his pre game dance.” — @1Coltonlientz “This isn’t AI????” — @jacksettleman

Oh, and plenty of people mentioned Ravens coach John Harbaugh in their response. Tough, beleaguered crowd!

Let’s close it out with a few other views of this majestic misfire: