The Ravens (1-1) will face the Detroit Lions (1-1) at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Baltimore. Here are game predictions from The Banner’s sports staff and a guest picker.

Not ready for prime time

Kyle Goon, columnist (1-1): The Ravens, especially Lamar Jackson, have been historically good in prime-time games at home. But the first two weeks have introduced doubts to my mind on both sides of the line of scrimmage. An already weak pass rush is losing Nnamdi Madubuike and Kyle Van Noy, their best pass rusher this season and last season, respectively. The interior offensive line play has been underwhelming, and if the guards can’t help the run game get going, it will be an uphill climb for the offense.

The biggest concern I have, though, is how the Ravens are poised (or not poised) to stop the run. Madubuike’s absence will be keenly felt when the Ravens are trying to slow Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, a great Lions rushing combo. As great as Roquan Smith was last week, he’s lost a step moving laterally. If the Ravens can’t protect themselves down the middle of the defense, that should be enough for Detroit to keep them reeling.

Lions 31, Ravens 27

Offense keeps climbing

Giana Han, reporter (1-1): The Ravens scored 40 points against a really good Buffalo Bills defense. They scored 41 against a great Cleveland Browns defense. Why not score 42 against a middling Lions defense? Although Detroit might be a step down in quality for the offense, the Ravens’ defense will have a tougher time.

After being stifled by a revitalized Green Bay Packers defense, the Lions dropped 511 yards and 52 points on the Chicago Bears in Week 2. The Ravens will have to deal with Jared Goff, who’s a decade younger than Joe Flacco, and a pair of outstanding receivers. And they’re going to have to do it without key pass rushers Nnamdi Madubuike and Kyle Van Noy. This probably will be more of a shootout, but the Ravens have the edge on offense and defense.

Ravens 42, Lions 35

A bruising game all around

Chris Korman, editor (2-0): The Ravens tend to get hyped for big matchups, particularly those in prime time. My guess is that they lead this one coming down the stretch and put every fan in the stadium into a panic as they try to hold on. Not having Nnamdi Madubuike changes so, so much. His ability to take on multiple blockers and give the middle linebackers room to operate is severely underappreciated; good luck to rookie Teddye Buchanan as this game wears on and the Lions inevitably challenge him. Expect a bruising game all around — the Ravens will try to get Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews going — that keeps us all up too late.

Lions 37, Ravens 36

Points will be scored

Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host (1-1): I felt a lot better about this prediction when I made it on the podcast Thursday — a day before Nnamdi Madubuike was ruled out. But I never expected the Ravens’ defense to do much in the way of stopping a Lions group that just bulldozed the Bears. It’s Baltimore’s offense, which has scored a whopping 74 points in its first two games, that will get the Ravens over .500.

By the way, everyone loves to bring up the Ravens’ record in prime-time games, but how about Lamar Jackson’s record against NFC opponents? 24-2 as a starter. If Jackson can just get to the Super Bowl, he’d surely win it.

Ravens 33, Lions 30

Crowd comes through

Jonas Shaffer, reporter (1-1): With Nnamdi Madubuike sidelined, the Ravens won’t have the star defender they need to probe Detroit’s biggest weakness on offense. It’s not hard to imagine the Lions having their way on offense, stringing together scoring drive after scoring drive with a stream of 6-yard runs and 12-yard completions. Lamar Jackson should have his way on offense, too, but the Ravens will need some “Monday Night Football” magic to help their banged-up defense. M&T Bank Stadium turns into a cauldron of noise at night, and that atmosphere can be enough to short-circuit drives. The Ravens are 22-3 in prime-time home games under John Harbaugh, and for good reason.

Ravens 28, Lions 27

Betting on a bounce back

Childs Walker, contributor (1-1): The Lions, coming off a thumping of the Bears, will test every aspect of a Ravens team that has yet to put its best foot forward. Pressure was key when the Ravens routed the Lions in Baltimore two years ago. But Kyle Van Noy, who led that charge with two sacks, won’t be available this time. It would be a good week for rookie Mike Green to break out. The Ravens will need better play from their offensive line, which was outperformed by Cleveland’s front in the Week 2 win. All that said, bet on Lamar Jackson’s dynamism over Jared Goff’s pocket-bound approach and on a bounce back from the Ravens’ ground game.

Ravens 31, Lions 24

Short side of a shootout

Brandon Weigel, editor (1-1): This is my predicted Super Bowl matchup, and I have the Ravens coming out on top in February at Levi’s Stadium. I don’t feel confident about Baltimore’s chances Monday here in the reality of Week 3. Both teams are banged up. Detroit left tackle Taylor Decker, All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, linebacker Jack Campbell and cornerback D.J. Reed are listed as questionable, while defensive end Marcus Davenport is out.

The Ravens will be without outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, and corners Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins have been dealing with troublesome groin injuries. Baltimore’s pass rush has been fairly lackluster, and with its two biggest threats out, Jared Goff will have the time in the pocket to outduel Lamar Jackson.

Lions 35, Ravens 31

Guest pick

Colton Pouncy, The Athletic: The Ravens will be without Kyle Van Noy and Nnamdi Madubuike, and that’s excellent news for the Lions. Baltimore ranked 25th in pressure rate entering Week 3, and those are two players who could’ve made life difficult for Jared Goff and a Lions interior offensive line that’s learning how to play together. If the Ravens can’t generate pressure, this one has shootout potential. The Lions have the skill players to make this one interesting, and Goff operates this offense at a high level when he has time to see the field. Players on this Lions team remember the last game and know they can’t afford a slow start. It left a bad taste. That said, I think the home team gets it done.

Ravens 31, Lions 27