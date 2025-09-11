Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not face discipline from the NFL after shoving a Buffalo Bills fan in retaliation Sunday night.

“The matter has been addressed by the club and there is no further action from the league,” a league spokesman said Thursday.

Jackson apologized Wednesday to the fan, who reached over the front row of Highmark Stadium to slap Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the helmet after a touchdown catch, then pushed Jackson on the helmet in the third quarter of Buffalo’s eventual 41-40 win. Jackson responded by shoving the fan back with both hands.

The fan was ejected from the game and faces an indefinite ban from the Bills’ stadium and other NFL venues.

“Our player’s safety is of the utmost importance,” a Ravens spokesman said Thursday. “We have spoken to Lamar, who understands the impact of the situation, about the incident.

“While we will keep internal matters private, we have implemented additional security protocols — both at home and on the road — to better protect our players and handle negative fan interactions moving forward.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that team president Sashi Brown and general manager Eric DeCosta had talked with the NFL about the incident.

Jackson also spoke with DeCosta and Harbaugh, who said he was “very confident that he [Jackson] understands what he needs to understand,”

“I believe everyone saw what happened,” Jackson said. “Don’t get me wrong ... it just happened. I got pushed [in the head], and [I was] like, ‘What?’ I thought I was outside. I wasn’t even thinking about me being out there on the field. But my apologies to that [person], whoever that was. I don’t know who it was. My apologies to him. Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff, but keep your hands to yourself. That’s all I can say.”