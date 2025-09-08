After connecting with DeAndre Hopkins for their first-ever completion — a one-handed touchdown catch — Lamar Jackson ran to the end zone to celebrate with his teammates.

But his moment was interrupted when a Bills fan in a red shirt leaned down from the front row and connected with Jackson’s helmet in a forceful shove. He had done the same to Hopkins.

Jackson turned around and shoved him back.

Bills public relations officials said the fan was ejected.

Jackson continued to celebrate the score that put the Ravens up 34-19 over the Bills in the third quarter.

After the game, which the Ravens would lose 41-40 by blowing a 15-point lead in the final four minutes, Jackson expressed regret over the interaction.

“I seen him slap D-Hop,“ he said. ”... then he slapped me. And he sat there talking, so I just forgot where I was for a little bit. You gotta think in those situations, you know, you got security out there, let security handle it. I just let me emotions get the best of me. Hopefully, it won’t happen again. I’ll learn from that.”