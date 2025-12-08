Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell avoided a serious knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Mitchell is considered day to day. He left the game in the third quarter after a 55-yard run.

“We got good news,” Harbaugh said. “So we’ll see where we’re at tomorrow and Wednesday.”

Mitchell, who had a season-high-tying six carries for 76 yards, indicated Sunday night on Instagram that the injury was not serious.

“I’m good. we good. Can’t stop won’t stop,” he wrote.

Mitchell, who has 31 carries for 229 yards (7.4 per carry) and a touchdown this season, suffered a major knee injury during his rookie season that limited him to five games last year. He said this offseason that he was running even faster than he was before the injury.

After Mitchell’s exit, starter Derrick Henry (25 carries for 94 yards) and reserve Rasheen Ali (one carry for 2 yards) split snaps in the fourth quarter. Justice Hill, the Ravens’ top pass blocker at the position, was placed on injured reserve in late November.