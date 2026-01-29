Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.
A week ago, the Ravens hired Jesse Minter as their fourth head coach in franchise history. On Thursday, he’ll get his grand introduction.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, team president Sashi Brown and Minter will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. in Owings Mills. Owner Steve Bisciotti, who held his own presser Jan. 13 after firing longtime coach John Harbaugh, is not expected to speak.
Minter arrived in Baltimore on Wednesday with a long list of short- and long-term objectives. Among the most pressing assignments: hiring a staff, establishing a rapport with star quarterback Lamar Jackson and the team’s veterans, diagnosing a talented but flawed defense. And the most important goal: leading the Ravens back to the Super Bowl.
Check back here for more updates from Owings Mills, including takeaways after the news conference wraps up.
