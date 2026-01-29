Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

A week ago, the Ravens hired Jesse Minter as their fourth head coach in franchise history. On Thursday, he’ll get his grand introduction.

(Or is it a reintroduction?)

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, team president Sashi Brown and Minter will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. in Owings Mills. Owner Steve Bisciotti, who held his own presser Jan. 13 after firing longtime coach John Harbaugh, is not expected to speak.

Minter arrived in Baltimore on Wednesday with a long list of short- and long-term objectives. Among the most pressing assignments: hiring a staff, establishing a rapport with star quarterback Lamar Jackson and the team’s veterans, diagnosing a talented but flawed defense. And the most important goal: leading the Ravens back to the Super Bowl.

Check back here for more updates from Owings Mills, including takeaways after the news conference wraps up.