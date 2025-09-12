Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is one step closer to returning from his foot injury after participating in the start of practice Friday.

Likely ran routes and worked on a blocking shed with tight ends coach George Godsey and members of the Ravens’ athletic training staff. He’s not expected to play in Sunday’s home opener against the Cleveland Browns, but his comfort level running and cutting suggested Likely could be back for Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who was not on the injury report Thursday, was missing Friday, along with fullback Patrick Ricard (calf). Ricard hasn’t practiced in nearly a month.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is expected to meet with reporters after practice Friday. The injury report will be released Friday afternoon.