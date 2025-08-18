Here’s a look at the highlights from the Ravens’ practice Monday, the team’s first session since its preseason win Saturday over the Dallas Cowboys. The Ravens practiced in shells and shorts.

Attendance

Running back Keaton Mitchell (34) dives in for a touchdown in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Running back Keaton Mitchell, sidelined recently by a hamstring injury, returned to practice as a limited participant. He took part in individual drills before heading to another field as he continued to work on his conditioning.

Safety Kyle Hamilton also returned to practice, though he was limited as well. Hamilton left practice about midway through the two-hour session.

The Ravens were missing three of their projected top six cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Chidobe Awuzie and Jalyn Armour-Davis — but coach John Harbaugh indicated that he had no concerns about their availability for the Sept. 7 season opener.

Alexander, who hasn’t practiced since Aug. 9, had to “kind of take care of that knee,” Harbaugh said. Awuzie underwent surgery on his right knee for a torn PCL late last season. “You do some things to kind of help it, from a health standpoint. It’s something he’s been dealing with for a few years now, so it’s not anything we didn’t expect, probably, that might’ve been something to help, but you have to take a couple of days after you do that before you can practice.”

Armour-Davis played against Dallas and is dealing with an illness, said Harbaugh, who was not asked about Awuzie’s status.

“Nothing serious in terms of season issues or even for the opener,” Harbaugh said.

Rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder) remains sidelined and is expected to start the season on the non-football-injury/illness list. The third-round pick would miss at least the Ravens’ first four games but wouldn’t count against the team’s 53-man roster.

Outside linebacker Adisa Isaac is expected to undergo surgery on his elbow after suffering ligament damage against Dallas. Harbaugh said he could return “maybe midway in the season.”

Also missing Monday were fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Isaiah Likely, wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Dayton Wade, outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy and undrafted rookie inside linebacker William Kwenkeu. Hopkins is managing a minor knee injury, Harbaugh said.

Likely’s timetable for a return to action is unclear. He suffered a small fracture in his foot in late July that required surgery, and Harbaugh declined to say whether Likely was on track to play in Week 1. If the Ravens expect Likely to remain limited throughout September — a full recovery is expected to take about six to eight weeks — they could place him on IR, which would sideline him until at least Week 5.

“Since it’s Week 1, I’m probably not going to share that as easily as some of these other ones [injuries], just because [I] might want to keep them guessing a little bit on that one,” Harbaugh said. “But it was always going to be in that range, the first few weeks [of the season]. So that one might be a little harder to pin down. It might be harder to pin me down on that one.”

Lamar watch

Quarterback Lamar Jackson takes questions from the media following practice on Aug. 5. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sharp as the Ravens worked through a range of situational team drills, including hurry-up periods in 11-on-11 action and a couple of planned scrambles in seven-on-seven work. Unofficially, he finished 21-for-27 in 11-on-11 periods and 6-for-9 in seven-on-seven periods.

Jackson’s biggest completion came in 11-on-11 action after rolling to his right and unleashing a deep shot to wide receiver Zay Flowers, who was at least 5 yards clear of safety Sanoussi Kane on a diagonal route headed for the left sideline. Jackson also went 5-for-7 in a blitz-heavy hurry-up drill near the end of practice, helping to lead the offense to the edge of the red zone with time to spare.

Jackson missed wide receiver Rashod Bateman deep a couple of times, however. Kane broke up an 11-on-11 pass up the seam, with cornerback Marlon Humphrey also in good position to defend Bateman. Later, in seven-on-seven work, Jackson underthrew Bateman on a long ball, allowing cornerback T.J. Tampa to get back in position for a stop. There were also two other incompletions on Jackson-to-Bateman targets, a surprising day for one of camp’s strongest partnerships.

Kicker watch

Rookie Tyler Loop, who went 5-for-6 on field goals against Dallas, did not attempt any in team drills.

End zone

Ravens safety Beau Brade (25) smiles after a drill on July 31. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)