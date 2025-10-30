The Ravens (2-5) will face the Miami Dolphins (2-6) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium. Here are game predictions from The Banner’s sports staff and a guest picker.

Time to build on what worked

Kyle Goon, columnist (6-1): On Sunday, the Ravens didn’t try to do too much on offense while finding creative pressures on defense. That’s the formula, whether Lamar Jackson is back or not. This team has to predicate itself on establishing the run, taking control of the pace and wearing out the opposing defense, and being opportunistic on defense with turnovers. On both of these fronts, the Dolphins loom like a giant piñata, waiting to be smacked around.

They have one of the worst rushing defenses and one of the most turnover-prone offenses. Although former Ravens assistant coach Anthony Weaver might give Miami an idea of what to expect, scheme-wise, if Kyle Hamilton can get in Tua Tagovailoa’s face, there’s no preparing for that. On the other side of the ball, Jackson’s return is great, but it’s not essential that he play hero for Baltimore to get out of Florida with a win. Taking the occasional downfield shot and handing the ball to Derrick Henry should be enough.

Ravens 35, Dolphins 21

Back in his element

Giana Han, reporter (5-2): It’s Lamar Jackson’s return — not just to the field but to South Florida. As much as he said Tuesday that it’s just another game, he’s going to be in his element, if only because the weather will be warmer. The Ravens’ offense seems to have figured things out, and I assume the coaches scouted Miami during the bye. If Todd Monken can make it work with Tyler Huntley, he can get the job done with Jackson. The defense will have a bigger test, especially because Tua Tagovailoa and his offense surged Sunday, but I’m encouraged by two straight games of improvement. Optimism is winning out, and I think the Ravens keep getting this season back on track.

Ravens 33, Dolphins 27

Lamar will get going

Chris Korman, editor (5-2): I expect some rust from the QB to start, but by the middle of the second quarter the Ravens will be rolling. Having Patrick Ricard leading the way for Derrick Henry should open running lanes, which will then create space in the passing game.

Ravens 37, Dolphins 19

Likely a Likely game

Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast co-host (4-3): After Sunday’s win over the Bears, coach John Harbaugh said the coaches made a concerted effort to get running back Keaton Mitchell involved. They should do the same for tight end Isaiah Likely on Thursday. The 25-year-old has had a season to forget, beginning in training camp when he underwent foot surgery. Likely has just five catches for 26 yards this season. Lamar Jackson’s return should mean an uptick in production for one of his favorite targets.

Ravens 33, Dolphins 20

Short-week sluggishness

Jonas Shaffer, reporter (3-4): Short-week road wins are hard to come by. The Giants waxed the visiting Eagles in a Thursday night game this season. Joe Flacco and the Bengals wore down the visiting Steelers in a Thursday night game. And John Harbaugh is just 2-5 in Thursday games outside Baltimore. The Ravens should have an advantage over Miami on offense, defense and special teams, but if Lamar Jackson is rusty and their pass rush is lacking, this one won’t be decided until late.

Ravens 24, Dolphins 17

Can’t afford a slip-up

Childs Walker, contributor (4-3): The Ravens breathed life into their season Sunday, but it won’t mean much if they don’t consolidate their gains with a win in Miami. Four years ago, they pooped the bed on a Thursday night against a bad Dolphins team. They can’t afford a similar slip-up. The good news is, the Dolphins don’t do anything particularly well on defense, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa turns the ball over without connecting on big plays to compensate. The Ravens have found their footing on defense over the last two games; their chief assignment will be limiting Miami’s running efficiency. They’ll have Lamar Jackson back leading their offense, so it’s hard to imagine the Dolphins keeping up.

Ravens 31, Dolphins 20

Let the good times roll

Brandon Weigel, editor (4-3): No, I will not be fooled by the 34-10 beatdown the Dolphins dropped on the Kirk Cousins-led Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Miami is one of the biggest dumpster fires in the NFL until proven otherwise. Tua Tagovailoa is tied with Raiders quarterback Geno Smith for the most interceptions in the NFL with 10. The defense is allowing 145 rushing yards per game, good for 28th in the league, and 26.9 points per game, ranking 26th.

Lamar Jackson will be back (for real this time), giving Baltimore’s ground game its trademark explosiveness. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who appears to be done “taking a lot of f---ing flak,” will have his unit close to full strength and needs to keep his foot on the gas. This team can’t operate any other way.

Ravens 34, Dolphins 17

Guest pick

David Furones, Sun Sentinel: I think the Dolphins should feel a little undermined with all the national talk about how the Ravens are about to spark a midseason turnaround when the Dolphins are also coming off a highly impressive, complete win. Containing Derrick Henry will be a different challenge from stopping the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson for Miami, which previously had the league-worst run defense. Lamar Jackson’s return should create a spark, especially back home throwing to fellow South Floridian Zay Flowers. It’s tough to win on the road on short rest, and the Dolphins will put up a fight, but Baltimore pulls it out.

Ravens 27, Dolphins 23