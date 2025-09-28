Suffering a loss to the defending AFC champions on the road in Week 4 is not a season ender, even if it comes in blowout fashion. But losing five starters — including quarterback Lamar Jackson — has the potential to make the Ravens’ 37-20 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday cataclysmic.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer pick up the pieces from a disastrous defeat in Kansas City.

