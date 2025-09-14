The ground game was scuffling. Mark Andrews was ineffective. The Ravens’ offense was sputtering through the first half of their 41-17 win over the Browns, but it was the wide receivers — namely, Zay Flowers, Devontez Walker and DeAndre Hopkins — who put the game away.

From M&T Bank Stadium, Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down Baltimore’s win over the Browns in Week 2.

