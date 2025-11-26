Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have been cleared to face off Thursday in Baltimore.

Jackson, who missed Monday’s walk-through with a toe injury before participating fully in Tuesday’s practice, did not receive a game designation in Wednesday’s injury report, meaning he’s expected to play on Thanksgiving. Burrow, who hasn’t played since suffering a turf toe injury in Week 2, was activated off injured reserve Wednesday after practicing fully this week.

Jackson is 6-1 in head-to-head meetings with Burrow. The Ravens swept the Bengals in 2023 and 2024, though Burrow left their Week 11 meeting in 2023 before halftime with a season-ending wrist injury.

Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle) and starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle) are also set to play Thursday. Hamilton left the Ravens’ win Sunday over the New York Jets, while Bateman hasn’t played since Week 10. Neither received a game designation after being listed as full participants in Wednesday’s walk-through.

Running back Justice Hill (neck) was ruled out after missing practice Tuesday and Wednesday. Defensive lineman Taven Bryan (knee) was also ruled out and could be headed to short-term injured reserve.

The Bengals ruled out starting wide receiver Tee Higgins (concussion), starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis), reserve running back Tahj Brooks (concussion) and reserve wide receiver Jermaine Burton (ankle). Reserve defensive end Cam Sample (oblique) is questionable after a limited week of practice.