The Ravens waived Ben Cleveland on Thursday, ending the guard’s disappointing tenure after five years in Baltimore.

Cleveland, a third-round draft pick in 2021, appeared in 10 games for the Ravens this season and was coming off a three-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He played 64 games overall, starting just seven, all in his first three years.

Former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman called Cleveland the best run blocker in his draft class, and coach John Harbaugh said he “was a guy that we really wanted” in 2021. But the brawny Cleveland’s strength (30 bench press reps of 225 pounds at the NFL scouting combine) and size (6 feet 6, 355 pounds) never translated to consistent on-field production.

Despite a disappointing first four years in Baltimore, Cleveland re-signed with the Ravens last offseason on a one-year, $1.2 million contract. He played just three offensive snaps, a career low, and 47 special teams snaps this season.

Last month, the NFL suspended Cleveland, 27, after he’d pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence. He was sentenced to a year of probation, according to court documents.

Cleveland was arrested in Georgia in February and cited for driving under the influence after a breathalyzer showed a blood alcohol level of .178, more than double the legal limit.