Jordan Love isn’t the only Green Bay quarterback dealing with a health issue as the Packers attempt to regroup from a brutal 22-16 overtime loss in Chicago that made their playoff hopes more tenuous.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that Malik Willis hurt his shoulder while playing the majority of the game in place of Love, who’s in concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Austin Booker in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game.

“I’d say he’s pretty sore,” LaFleur said of Willis. “That’s a legitimate deal that he’s dealing with, and he’s going to be another guy that we’ll see where he’s at as we progress.”

The Packers (9-5-1) remain unsure about Love’s potential availability for their home game Saturday with the Ravens.

“That’s always a tough one to navigate,” LaFleur said. “There’s a lot of steps to getting through that. But I do think, just my conversations with people, I have not specifically talked to him today, but it sounded like he was doing better.”

Green Bay’s only other quarterback is Clayton Tune, who was signed to the practice squad in late August. Tune played 13 games and made one start with the Arizona Cardinals from 2023-24, and he went 14-for-23 for 70 yards with two interceptions and no touchdown passes.

LaFleur said running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Jayden Reed would be the Packers’ emergency quarterbacks.

Green Bay’s injury issues at the quarterback position and elsewhere come at an inopportune time.

After blowing a 10-point lead in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and losing in overtime Saturday, the Packers are 1 1/2 games behind Chicago in the NFC North race with two weeks left in the season.

If the season ended today, the Packers would end up with the NFC’s seventh and final playoff seed for a third straight year. That’s not what the Packers were expecting when they acquired superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons, who’s out for the season after tearing his left ACL.

“We’ve still got two more games left in the season,” safety Javon Bullard said after Saturday’s game. “We can’t dwell on that [loss]. We’ve got to keep going. We’ve got to win out, to be honest with you.”