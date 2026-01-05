Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a helmet-to-helmet collision with a teammate.

He was evaluated and ruled out of the game with the Steelers leading 13-10 late in the third quarter.

Hamilton and fellow starting safety Alohi Gilman, former teammates at Notre Dame, knocked helmets while defending a pass thrown toward wide receiver Calvin Austin.

Both stayed down, stunned, before Gilman got up and walked to the medical tent, escorted by trainers. Hamilton stayed down on the field, and the remaining medical staff went out to him.

Hamilton eventually walked off the field but had to wait his turn in the medical tent.

The Steelers immediately attacked the Ravens’ diminished secondary with a 14-yard pass to Pat Freiermuth.

Gilman emerged and returned to the field.

Meanwhile, Hamilton spent long minutes in the medical tent. The Steelers put together a scoring drive that included another deep pass.

Hamilton was carted to the locker room as the Steelers scored to tie the game at 10.

Hamilton, a three-time Pro Bowler, was leading the team in tackles (9). He had one pass defense and was contributing to the pass rush, as well.

This season, Hamilton had the second-most tackles on the team (96) heading into Week 18. He also had eight pass defenses, seven tackles for loss, including one sack, and two forced fumbles.