ATLANTA — Michael Penix Jr. bounced back from his worst NFL start, Bijan Robinson had a career-high 181 yards from scrimmage and the Atlanta Falcons beat the short-handed Washington Commanders 34-27 on Sunday.

The Falcons (2-2) were coming off a 30-0 loss to the Panthers in which Penix and the offense were ineffective. Against the Commanders (2-2), Penix completed 20 of 26 passes for a career-high 313 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Robinson had 75 rushing yards on 17 carries, including a nifty 14-yard touchdown run when he broke multiple tackles. He also had four catches for 106 yards, the highlight being a 69-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter that set up Penix’s TD toss to Kyle Pitts.

Falcons wide receiver Drake London had his best game of the season with eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown less than a week after the Falcons fired wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard.

Marcus Mariota, filling in for injured Commanders starter Jayden Daniels, was 16-for-27 for 156 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. With top receiver Terry McLaurin also sidelined, Deebo Samuel had six receptions for 72 yards and a TD for Washington. Luke McCaffrey also had a scoring catch, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. led the Commanders in rushing with 59 yards on seven carries.

Tyler Allegeier gave the Falcons a 31-16 lead with a 15-yard run late in the third quarter. Mariota answered with a pretty 24-yard touchdown pass to Samuel on fourth down, plus a 2-point pass to Zach Ertz to cut the lead to 31-24.

The Falcons responded with a 14-play, 69-yard drive that featured two key third-down conversions by Penix and ended with Parker Romo’s 26-yard field goal with 1:57 left. Matt Gay kicked a 42-yard field goal with 1:33 remaining for the Commanders, but the Falcons recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Up next

The Commanders visit the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday. The Falcons have a bye before hosting Buffalo on Monday, Oct. 13.