MINNEAPOLIS — J.J. McCarthy threw a career-high three touchdown passes in his first turnover-free game, returning from his latest injury absence in prime form for the Minnesota Vikings in a 31-0 victory on Sunday that sent the Washington Commanders to their eighth straight loss.

McCarthy went 16-for-23 for 163 yards in his seventh NFL start, after sitting out last week in Seattle with a concussion while the Vikings were shut out for the first time in 18 years and dropped their fourth consecutive game.

McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season after knee surgery and five games this season with a sprained ankle, targeted his tight ends for all three scores — the first two to Josh Oliver and the last to T.J. Hockenson.

As smooth as the afternoon went for the Vikings (5-8), the return of the starting quarterback for the Commanders (3-10) produced nothing positive — only pain.

Jayden Daniels, the 2024 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, was forced out midway through the third quarter when he was blocked during an interception return and landed hard on the left elbow he dislocated last month to require a three-game absence. Daniels missed three games to injury earlier this season, too.

Marcus Mariota, who is 1-5 as the starter this season, threw an interception and lost a fumble as the Vikings enjoyed a stellar performance from every position group after stumbling badly through November to fall out of realistic contention for the playoffs.

McCarthy, who took four sacks and faced plenty of pressure, looked like a seasoned pro from the start. The Vikings scored on a seven-play, 61-yard drive from the opening kickoff and then stopped the Commanders on fourth-and-goal from the 2 when Deebo Samuel stumbled in the back of the end zone and failed to hang on to the throw from Daniels.

Then McCarthy directed a 19-play, 98-yard drive that drained 12:01 off the clock, converting five third downs — including three with 6 yards or longer to go.

Jordan Mason capped the possession with a touchdown run, as the Vikings leaned on him and Aaron Jones to gain 162 yards on 34 rushes.

Injury report

Commanders: After Daniels left, 13-year veteran TE Zach Ertz hurt his right knee on a hard and low hit during an incompletion from Mariota. He couldn’t put weight on his leg and was taken from the sideline on a cart.

Up next

The Commanders play at the New York Giants next Sunday. The Vikings visit the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday night.