LANDOVER — On the surface, it was just another loss in a season that mercifully will end next weekend.

Yet there might come a time next year when the Washington Commanders benefit from what they learned in a 30-23 defeat against Dallas on Thursday.

After the Commanders (4-12) lost for the ninth time in 10 games, coach Dan Quinn gathered his players and applauded their grit in cutting an early 18-point deficit to seven points by the third quarter.

“The lessons that go into it, they’re incredible,” Quinn said. “I wasn’t surprised we fought back. Love our fight, but the execution isn’t to the standard that it needs to be to win games.”

Washington’s uneven play, along with injuries to quarterback Jaylen Daniels, have been the theme of the season. There also have been times when the Commanders showed little determination in defeat. But give them credit for making a game of it against the Cowboys with a third-string, 39-year-old quarterback.

Josh Johnson, the former Raven, completed 15 of 23 passes for 198 yards and no interceptions. If all goes as planned, Daniels will be back next year and the Commanders will look more like the team that advanced to the NFC championship game last season.

The two standouts in Thursday’s game can only hope to carry the momentum beyond next week in Philadelphia and into 2026. Rookie running back Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt ran for 105 yards, including a 72-yard score, and Jer’Zhan Newton sacked Dak Prescott three times.

Washington limited Dallas to a 40% conversion rate on third down (8-for-20). But Quinn lamented that the Cowboys were 6-for-6 on fourth down, which contributed heavily to Dallas running 87 offensive plays to 41 for the Commanders.

Washington averaged 8 yards per play, but there weren’t enough of those snaps to make the comeback complete.

And so the losing continued.

“It would have been excellent if we would have got the win,” Croskey-Merritt said. “But I thought we fought hard. We just got to finish strong.”

What’s working

The running game was sharp with Croskey-Merritt leading the way. The rookie scored two touchdowns, protected Johnson when needed and showed how much he’s learned over his first NFL season.

“I’ve seen him grow a lot in the knowledge of the game, the game plan,” Quinn said.

Croskey-Merritt had only 11 carries, but that 72-yarder is sure to be part of the team’s short highlight reel of the 2025 season.

What needs help

Washington’s defense has to be better on fourth down. Had the Commanders stopped even a couple of the Cowboys’ fourth-down tries, the result might have been different.

Dallas converted three fourth downs on its second touchdown drive and sealed the victory with a successful fourth-down run.

“The fourth-down wins, that was as big a factor in the game as any,” Quinn said. “Those are possessions that end there, no points, no extension, no time. So, it’s a big deal.”

Stock up

Newton had two sacks as a rookie last season and only two this year before Thursday.

“The disruption, the quickness, those are skills that he has,” Quinn said, “And so to [see] him put up all the pieces together, the anticipation of plays, how to go execute, I felt that.”

Stock down

With the offense playing it conservatively with Johnson at quarterback, the defense had to rule the day. And it didn’t, with the exception of Newton.

Not only did Dallas score touchdowns on its first three possession, but the Commanders didn’t get a takeaway — again. Washington has forced only nine turnovers all season.

Key number

One — That’s the number of third-down conversions by Washington (in six tries). It’s also the number of touchdowns the Commanders scored in three possessions inside the Dallas 20.

Next steps

The season finale in Philadelphia provides Washington a chance to snap back at the Eagles, who went for a 2-point conversion late in a 29-18 victory in Week 16. Just as significant, it marks the end of the Commanders’ dreadful season.