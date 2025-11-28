Coach Sean Payton reminded the Denver Broncos this week that only one team in the AFC receives a bye in the playoffs.

“That’s significant,” he said.

The Broncos (9-2), who have won eight games in a row, are a half-game back of the top spot entering Sunday night’s road game against the Washington Commanders (3-8).

“It’s right there in front of us,” Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said. “The job’s definitely not even close to being finished yet, but we have put ourselves in this spot to obtain it.”

The Commanders opened the season thinking they’d be chasing the top seed in the NFC, but key injuries and a struggling defense have contributed to six straight losses.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels will miss his sixth game of the season — and third in a row with a dislocated left elbow — but the Commanders got good news with top receiver Terry McLaurin returning Sunday after sitting out seven of the past eight games with a quadriceps injury.

But another starting wideout, Noah Brown, remains sidelined.

For McLaurin, a turbulent season started when he missed training camp because of a contract holdout. He signed an extension in time for the opener, only to injure his quad in the third game. His return in Week 8 ended when he aggravated the injury.

“I feel better this time around than I did last time,” McLaurin said. “I don’t really have any tightness in my injury area. I feel like my acceleration is there, just kind of that next gear that I have. I’m just not really thinking about it at all.”

Brown left the team’s Week 2 game with a groin injury and missed preseason time with a knee injury.

Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota said having McLaurin back will allow Washington to stretch the field and better utilize tight end Zach Ertz.

“I think being able just to create matchups in our favor and create advantages,” he said. “We like our matchups with any of those guys outside and then add that on top of what Deebo [Samuel] and Zach can do inside, I think that creates a lot of versatility.”

Both teams are coming off their bye week. Washington coach Dan Quinn said seeing almost his whole team on the practice field Monday brought a sense of optimism.

“For me as a coach, having a full crew who can practice, man, like that’s exciting,” he said. “Monday, I felt, coming back, that was probably the first time we had a bigger group together for a practice for the entire season. So that was a big step forward.”

Payton doesn’t plan to take the Commanders lightly, knowing every game is crucial if the Broncos want to secure the top seed.

“These guys are smart enough to know what these games count for,” the coach said.

The Oregon connection

Both quarterbacks on Sunday are former standouts with the Oregon Ducks.

Nix intersected with Mariota several times over the years in Eugene and had praise for him.

“He’s a great guy,” Nix said. “When he was at Oregon, I was back in elementary, grade school, loved watching him play. He was one of the best quarterbacks of his time, of his generation.”

Nix said Mariota was always approachable during offseason workouts, and he’s “very humble for all that he’s done.”

Weather concerns

Never one to leave anything to chance, Payton is preparing his team for potential cold and rainy conditions.

Payton noted that Sunday’s game is the annual “My Cause, My Cleats” benefit but encouraged his players to evaluate if those cleats would be right for the conditions. He also noted that the Commanders resodded their field during a trip to Spain and the bye week, so it hasn’t been played on before.

“Whatever the conditions are, wherever we play, there’s a lot of things that travel,” he said, referencing defense and being able to run the ball.

Here come the youngsters

At 3-8, Washington turns its attention to the future. Quinn is in his second season and said a strong finish would help build on the foundation and culture he’s worked to establish.

He indicated some of the team’s younger players would get more opportunities down the stretch.

“There are some people that I think are making those steps,” he said. “Like [linebacker] Jordan Magee is one that I’m feeling that type of step, going to the next spot.

“I was pleased to see [Jacoby] Jones make a big play ... at receiver. And so, when those moments come and you’re helping the guys develop, that’s a big deal.”