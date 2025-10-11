LANDOVER, Md. — Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams will face each other again as pros when the Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Daniels’ 52-yard completion to Noah Brown for a touchdown on the final play lifted Washington to an 18-15 victory over visiting Chicago a year ago. That helped Washington go 12-5 and make it to the NFC title game.

That devastating loss put Chicago on a path toward a 10-game losing streak. Daniels and Williams are likely to be forever linked because both were Heisman Trophy winners and Williams went No. 1 overall in the 2024 draft, one spot ahead of Daniels.

Bears player to watch

CB Tyrique Stevenson. The third-year pro delivered strong performances in wins over Dallas and Las Vegas after struggling in the first two games. Now he returns to the site of last year’s “Fail Mary.” Stevenson had his back turned to the line of scrimmage and was motioning toward the crowd with 2 seconds left when the Commanders snapped the ball on the final play. Stevenson was late to the play and made matters worse by dashing into the crowd and leaping to deflect the pass rather than boxing out Brown, which was his assignment. The ball got tipped to Brown for a touchdown, sending the Bears into a 10-game losing streak that cost former coach Matt Eberflus his job. Stevenson comes into the rematch on a bit of a roll, with two pass breakups in each of the past two games and an interception against Dallas.

Commanders player to watch

DE Dorance Armstrong. He is tied for third in the NFL with five sacks after picking up two in last week’s win at the Los Angeles Chargers and has at least one in every game this season except in Week 4. “He’s got versatility that he’s able to [use to] work more this year — inside, outside, different spots, knowing when to take a shot,” coach Dan Quinn said. “And so that’s a big piece for us.”

Key matchup

Commanders RB Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt vs. the Bears’ run defense. Croskey-Meritt, a rookie seventh-round draft pick, turned in a breakout performance in Week 5, piling up 111 yards on 14 carries against the Chargers, his first 100-yard game in the pros. He also scored on two runs. He paces the league’s highest-gaining ground game; Washington averages 156.4 yards rushing per game. Chicago, meanwhile, ranks 31st of 32 clubs at stopping the run, allowing opponents 164.5 yards rushing.

Key injuries

Bears: CB Kyler Gordon expects to play after missing the first four games with a hamstring injury. ... TE Colston Loveland indicated he’s ready to play after missing the Las Vegas game because of a hip injury, saying “it feels good now.” ... DT Grady Jarrett (knee) and RT Darnell Wright (elbow) missed the Raiders game. ... K Cairo Santos was dealing with a quadriceps problem. ... LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) has played in just one game — a Week 2 loss at Detroit. ... The Bears opened 21-day practice windows this week on DE Austin Booker (knee) and RB Travis Homer (calf) to return from injured reserve.

Commanders: Brown, who caught the Hail Mary from Daniels in the win over Chicago last season, will miss his fourth consecutive game with groin and knee issues. ... WR Terry McLaurin, the team’s top wideout, is sidelined for his third game in a row because of a quadriceps injury. ... WR Deebo Samuel has been dealing with a bruised heel, and his game status won’t be announced until Monday. ... RG Sam Cosmi’s 21-day practice window opened last week; he has been sidelined since tearing a knee ligament during the playoffs last season.

Series notes

The Commanders have won two of the three most recent meetings.