The Ravens won their final preseason game with a dominant 30-3 victory over the Washington Commanders. They finished their exhibitions with a 3-0 record. Next up, they must finalize their 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Did the undrafted rookies do enough to make it on the roster? Will the Ravens truly take four running backs?

Co-host Jonas Shaffer and beat reporter Giana Han break down the game and discuss how the roster battles will play out.