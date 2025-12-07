Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Keaton Mitchell found the hole, hit open field and picked up 55 yards.

While his Ravens teammates followed his run with a trip to the end zone, Mitchell went into the medical tent.

Shortly after, Mitchell left for the locker room and the Ravens announced he would be out for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Steelers with a knee injury.

Mitchell was the team’s leading rusher when he left the game late in the third quarter. He had 76 yards on six carries, averaging 12.7 yards per attempt. At the time, Derrick Henry had 49 rushing yards, and the Ravens trailed 27-19.

An undrafted rookie in 2023, Mitchell made the team out of camp. However, his rookie year was cut short when he suffered a gruesome knee injury in Week 8.

Mitchell did not return until Week 10 in 2024. His role was limited as he worked his way back to health.

When Mitchell returned in 2025, he had a strong training camp and starred in the first preseason game before suffering a minor hamstring injury. The Ravens made him a healthy scratch each of the first four weeks of the season.

Mitchell’s first game came in a loss against the Houston Texans in which he had three carries for 8 yards. Although he was active against the Los Angeles Rams, he did not get any carries.

According to coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens made an effort over the bye week to get Mitchell more involved in the offense. Mitchell has had 221 yards and a touchdown since the bye week and is averaging 7.89 yards per carry.