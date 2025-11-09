Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

After two practices with a fully healthy active roster, the Ravens inactives list for their Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings had no starters on it.

Instead, it included a group of first- and second-year players, as well as veteran offensive tackle, Joseph Noteboom.

In place of Noteboom, fifth-round tackle Carson Vinson was activated for the first time of his career. Vinson arrived as a raw player with potential. Although he sat out the first nine games, he told the Banner during the rookie mid-season check-in that he’s been preparing as if he would be the starter every week.

Second-year running back Rasheen Ali was made inactive for the first time this season. After a rookie season full of injury woes, he made the team out of camp, specifically for his contributions as a kick returner.

Running back Keaton Mitchell also had a strong training camp but was a healthy scratch for the first four weeks in favor of Ali. In the last two games, Mitchell has seized the opportunities given to him on both offense and special teams, earning a role on the active roster. He had four carries for 43 yards in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali eludes several Indianapolis Colts during a run during a game in August. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

Second-round pick offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr. remains inactive as he tries to get back up to speed after a shoulder injury from before the draft kept him out of training camp and the first few weeks of the season.

Rookie defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles saw action early in the year due to numerous injuries in the trenches. However, with veteran players returning to health and the front office adding options, Peebles has been inactive since Week 5.

Second-year wide receiver Devontez Walker had two catches for two touchdowns in the Ravens’ Week 2 win, following a strong training camp but has been inactive since Week 5. The Ravens have been healthy at wide receiver through the season, and four veterans are ahead of Walker on the depth chart.

Quarterback Cooper Rush is the third quarterback after losing the backup job to Tyler Huntley in Week 9.