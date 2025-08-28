Co-host Jonas Shaffer and beat reporter Giana Han sat down to discuss an eventful day at the Ravens practice facility. After the Ravens moved up general manager Eric DeCosta’s press conference five-and-a-half hours, reporters quickly found out the reason — the Ravens wanted to announce they had signed safety Kyle Hamilton to a four-year extension. The deal makes Hamilton the highest-paid player at his position.

From there, DeCosta went on to explain his thought-process in making the initial 53-man roster, the Ravens held practice and then three undrafted rookie free agents spoke about making the team.

How does Hamilton’s contract affect the Ravens long-term roster plans? How do Reuben Lowery, Keyon Martin and Jay Higgins IV the fit into the depth chart? Shaffer and Han break it down.