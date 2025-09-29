Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lamar Jackson sat alone in his corner of the locker room, rubbing his leg.

No one approached him — the Ravens don’t allow the media to question players who were injured in the game.

Most of his teammates were gone, well before the majority of the media contingent returned from the press conferences to ask players what had happened in the embarrassing 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

But, if you had made it in right as the locker room doors opened, you still would have struggled to find leaders to answer questions in the quiet room.

Starting Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who candidly called the defense out for being immature after the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, was the first one out before the doors opened. But he also left the game with a calf injury.

Wide receiver No. 1, Pro Bowler Zay Flowers, was the second one out, right behind Humphrey. He was not injured in the game.

Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith, who is often called the leader of the defense, was the third one out. He suffered a hamstring injury — but he’s also been long gone before the media can ask questions in every one of the Ravens’ losses.

When the doors opened (the Ravens media is allowed in once coach John Harbaugh takes the podium if they are not attending the press conference), most of the players were sitting shirtless. Some were quietly conversing. Others looked stunned.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was the only one dressed (the Ravens media is only allowed to interview dressed players). His answers were blunt.

“I don’t think nothing was clicking for us today,” Bateman said with a self-deprecating laugh. “It’s been a tough past couple of weeks. We’ve just got a lot of work to do, on both sides of the ball, top down in this organization. We just got a lot of work to do.”

“We’ve got work to do.” It was a sentence repeated in some form through all the interviews.

Rookie safety Malaki Starks was the only active player dressed on the defensive side after Bateman’s interview. He has only four NFL games of experience, but he did his best to explain what went wrong — in this game and all the others.

“I think it’s the difference between playing and playing as a team,” Starks said. “I think we’re just kind of playing right now, and I think, as soon as it clicks and we play as a team, we’re going to go on a stretch, and it’s going to be good, but we just got to get there first.”

It’s an optimistic outlook, especially considering the injuries, but when asked if there were any positives to come out of the game, Starks said he couldn’t think of one.

Once Starks was finished, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was dressed. With Pro Bowler Kyle Van Noy out, Oweh is the most experienced outside linebacker in the room. And, with all the starting defensive linemen injured, he’s the most successful pass rusher. He declined to answer questions.

So outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who has earned more time and the highest praise from the coaching staff, answered. His diagnosis was the same one he’s repeated since Week 1: Guys aren’t doing their one-eleventh.

He’s repeated it, and his teammates have repeated it. If everyone is aware of that, why isn’t it clicking?

“I don’t know,” Robinson said. “I don’t know if it’s just being detail oriented — but that’s important. You got to know exactly where you got to be. So — so I don’t know.”

The defense at least had the excuse of injuries, even if players refuse to admit they have an excuse. In addition to Van Noy, they came in without Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, as well as starters Travis Jones and Broderick Washington.

Over the course of the game, Humphrey, Smith and cornerback Nate Wiggins (elbow) left with injuries, leaving just five of Week 1’s starters on the field. At one point, the Ravens had five rookies trying to stop Patrick Mahomes in the red zone.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City crowd rejoice after a fourth-quarter touchdown. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton spoke at the podium after the game, and he handled it with aplomb. But the other leaders of the defense denied interviews or were gone and/or injured. They left players such as Robinson, depth lineman John Jenkins and rookies Starks and Keyon Martin to answer questions.

With all the injuries, those will be the players having to figure out the answers on the field as well.

Meanwhile, the offense had few excuses coming into the game. Other than Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, it was at full strength. Yet, after the opening touchdown drive, it did very little.

The Ravens lost starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley on the third drive due to an ankle injury that had slowed him all week. Although Stanley is a leader, the losses of him and Ricard shouldn’t have been crippling. Nine Week 1 starters remained, including eight from last season and three Pro Bowlers.

Leo Chenal of the Chiefs intercepts a pass intended for Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. (Amy Kontras/Getty Images)

But, for the next two quarters, the offense couldn’t sustain drives or find the end zone. The Ravens kicked two field goals, turned it over on downs, lost a fumble, threw an interception and punted.

And then backup quarterback Cooper Rush took the field at the end of the fourth quarter. Jackson remained on the bench with a hamstring injury.

An injury that meant he couldn’t answer questions about what happened after the game. And an injury that might mean he won’t be around to help find answers on the field — Harbaugh had no updates or explanation for Jackson’s injury.

Running back Derrick Henry was the last one to speak. In an empty locker room, surrounded by reporters, he gave credit to the Chiefs for being better and said the Ravens need to fix things while staying positive.

When asked how difficult it will be to claw their way from a 1-3 record while down so many starters, Henry’s response was simple.

“Bring it on,” he said.