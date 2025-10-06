Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he has a lot of decisions to make as his 1-4 team prepares for the Los Angeles Rams. As of now, the fate of defensive coordinator Zach Orr isn’t one of them.

Even though the defense has put up the worst numbers in franchise history in its opening five games, Harbaugh said he feels the defense is “in a better place” than it was last season, when Baltimore allowed 25.3 points per game and 294.9 passing yards per game in the first 10 weeks.

“Last year, there were some real challenges, and we were able to get those things turned around and fixed,” Harbaugh said. “You talk about the defensive staff and Zach, that was impressive. And I feel like these things that you’re seeing right now are more fixable.”

In the team’s 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans, the defense was missing every single one of its top players, including Pro Bowlers such as defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, safety Kyle Hamilton, linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, as well as starting defensive lineman Broderick Washington and starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

Instead, the defense relied on a long list of rookies and players further down the depth chart. Safety Malaki Starks was the only rookie to start in Week 1, but he was handed that role before camp when safety Ar’Darius Washington tore his Achilles tendon. Rookie linebacker Teddye Buchanan earned a starting role in Week 2, but the others have been given increased roles due to injury.

Starks, Buchanan and undrafted rookie defensive backs Reuben Lowery and Keyon Martin all saw significant playing time against Houston.

The only Week 1 starters who played against the Texans were cornerback Nate Wiggins, outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Tavius Robinson and Odafe Oweh, defensive lineman Travis Jones, and Starks. Linebacker Trenton Simpson was a Week 1 starter but lost his job in Week 2. Wiggins, Van Noy, Oweh and Jones were returning from injury in Week 4.

Ravens rookie safety Malaki Starks (24) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13). (Jessica Gallagher/The Banner)

“I thought our defense played really, really hard — really hard,” Harbaugh said Monday. “And there were some big mistakes. There were some mistakes that some young guys made that hurt us against a good offense ... There were a few plays out there that really shouldn’t that are young-guy type of mistakes. They’ll learn from that. There’s positive in that. And we’ll get some guys back.”

Experience is a big deal and something that can’t be taught, Harbaugh pointed out.

If you’re out there for the first time, you might be a step behind, he said. And in many situations, that doesn’t result in disaster. But when there are so many rookies out there at once, the need to be perfect increases.

Last season, the team had more experience on the field during its struggles. It was also Orr’s first time ever calling plays.

Six weeks in, Harbaugh brought in former defensive coordinator Dean Pees to help as an adviser. He was credited with streamlining some of their processes.

However, things didn’t significantly turn around until Week 10. The team had a tough-love meeting, then Orr moved Hamilton from the slot to deep safety next to Washington. They were one of the best defenses over the final stretch.

That momentum has not carried into this season.

Through five games, the Ravens have given up the second-most passing yards (1,351) and the third-most rushing yards (732). They also have the second-fewest turnovers (2).

While Pees is not officially advising, Harbaugh said the line of communication is still open. He also said they’re leaning on secondary coach Chuck Pagano, who was the team’s defensive coordinator in 2011 and more recently held that role with the Chicago Bears from 2019-20.

“Chuck, he’s been there every day,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a big part of how the defense is built already. Chuck is involved, he’s on the phones, he’s making suggestions on the phones all the time. It’s a great conversation with the whole staff. Chuck is a great coach, and he’s a huge part of it. And he and Zach are talking all the time. He’s right in there, and that’s one of the reasons I’m so confident.”

The players have remained adamant that Orr is the guy for the job. Veteran defensive linemen Brent Urban and John Jenkins spoke in his defense after the loss to the Texans, and Hamilton also came to his defense in Week 4.

And while Harbaugh did say that “everything is on the table” in terms of making changes to right the ship, it seems like he’s sticking with Orr for at least the next week.