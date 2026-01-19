Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Two years before a Pittsburgh-area priest sprinkled holy water in an Acrisure Stadium end zone ahead of a Steelers win that ended the Ravens’ playoff hopes and, ultimately, coach John Harbaugh’s tenure in Baltimore, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said a prayer.

At a Mass in late January 2024, Schneider pleaded for the Ravens to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. He didn’t have personal grievances against the Ravens, but they had something — or, rather, someone — Schneider wanted. That team was headlined by a historic defense masterminded by Mike Macdonald, and Schneider wanted that genius for his Seahawks.

But under NFL rules teams can’t hire other teams’ coaches while they’re still alive in the playoffs. Baltimore’s heartbreak soon became Seattle’s victory, with Macdonald taking the head coaching job in Seattle three days after the Ravens fell to the Chiefs.

Now the Ravens find themselves on the other end of a prayer.

As of Sunday, they have completed 15 interviews for their head coaching vacancy. Ravens officials, including general manager Eric DeCosta and team president Sashi Brown, are expected to narrow that group to four or five candidates, whom owner Steve Bisciotti will fly in to meet in person.

Coaches whose teams are out of the playoffs, including those who just lost in the divisional round, can begin in-person interviews Monday. But for coaches who are headed to the conference finals, interviews must wait until at least Jan. 26, when teams are either eliminated or on a bye before the Super Bowl. And if the Ravens finalize their choice for Harbaugh’s successor, they must wait until that coach’s team is out before they can sign him to a contract.

The Ravens must also comply with the Rooney Rule in their hiring process. In head coaching searches, teams must hold an in-person interview with at least two minority candidates.

Here’s where seven Ravens candidates stand after their teams played in a playoff game over the weekend.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula

Status: The Rams beat the Chicago Bears, 20-17, in overtime Sunday, advancing to the NFC championship game. Kubiak will not be available for an in-person interview until Jan. 26.

Ravens interest: The Ravens interviewed Shula on Saturday.

NFL interest: Shula has also interviewed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.

Scouting report: Shula, 39, comes from a prominent NFL family with ties to the Baltimore Colts. He was promoted from Rams linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator to defensive coordinator in 2024 and has helped create an aggressive pass rush despite star defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s retirement. The Rams improved from 26th in defensive efficiency in 2024 to fourth in 2025, according to FTN. Shula also has South Florida roots, which would give him common ground with quarterback Lamar Jackson, despite his defensive background.

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase

Status: The Rams beat the Bears in overtime Sunday, advancing to the NFC championship game. Scheelhaase will not be available for an in-person interview until Jan. 26.

Ravens interest: The Ravens interviewed Scheelhaase on Saturday.

NFL interest: Scheelhaase has also interviewed with the Browns and Raiders.

Scouting report: Scheelhaase, 35, was a college quarterback and joined the Rams last season as an offensive assistant. He was promoted to pass game coordinator this season and has helped elevate quarterback Matthew Stafford into the NFL Most Valuable Player conversation at 37. However, Scheelhaase has limited NFL coaching experience and has never called plays at any level. Although he has experience playing quarterback, he did not play at the NFL level. But Rams coach Sean McVay has a record for spotting coaching talent.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady interviewed with the Ravens on Sunday, a day after Buffalo’s loss to the Broncos in the AFC playoffs. (Adrian Kraus/AP)

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady

Status: The Bills lost to the Denver Broncos, 33-30, in overtime Saturday, meaning Brady is available for in-person interviews starting Monday.

Ravens interest: The Ravens interviewed Brady on Sunday.

NFL interest: Brady has also interviewed with the Dolphins and Raiders.

Scouting report: Brady, 36, has built his reputation on his work with superstar quarterbacks. He worked with Joe Burrow as LSU’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach during the Tigers’ national championship-winning season in 2019, and he’s worked with the Bills’ MVP-winning Josh Allen since 2022. Although Buffalo fans complain his play-calling has gotten stale, Brady has not had as many superstar weapons to work with since wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ departure after the 2023 season.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh

Status: The 49ers lost to the Seahawks, 41-6, on Saturday, meaning Saleh is available for in-person interviews starting Monday.

Ravens interest: The Ravens interviewed Saleh on Sunday.

NFL interest: Saleh, 46, has also interviewed with the Dolphins and Cardinals, and he’s scheduled to hold an in-person interview with the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

Scouting report: Things weren’t going great for the Jets when Saleh was their head coach, despite a defense that ranked toward the top of the league. But when he left, things got way worse. After Saleh returned to San Francisco, meanwhile, the 49ers’ defense struggled in its first year, finishing 27th in efficiency — but Saleh had to work around injuries to his best players. He could be one of the overlooked retread coaches Bisciotti had in mind at his news conference last week.

Denver Broncos offensive pass game coordinator and QBs coach Davis Webb

Status: The Broncos beat the Bills in overtime Saturday, advancing to the AFC championship game. Webb will not be available for an in-person interview until Jan. 26.

Ravens interest: The Ravens interviewed Webb on Jan. 8.

NFL interest: Webb has also interviewed with the Raiders.

Scouting report: Webb, who turns 31 this week, is just two years older than the Ravens’ Jackson. But the former NFL quarterback has risen quickly through the coaching ranks. Despite the Broncos’ lack of superstars and quarterback Bo Nix’s inexperience, Denver ranked 14th in passing efficiency this season. Considering Webb’s limited experience as a coach and play-caller — his most meaningful experience came in a preseason game this season — the Ravens could be assessing his suitability as an offensive coordinator.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph

Status: The Broncos beat the Bills in overtime Saturday, advancing to the AFC championship game. Joseph will not be available for an in-person interview until Jan. 26.

Ravens interest: The Ravens interviewed Joseph on Jan. 8.

NFL interest: Joseph has also interviewed with the Cardinals, Raiders and Titans.

Scouting report: Joseph, a former head coach of the Broncos, has made a triumphant return as their defensive coordinator. In his three years running Denver’s defense, the unit has shown consistent improvement, particularly in the pass rush. Joseph, 53, has been commended for his communication skills. He’s another retread option whose failures as a head coach came in years when the Broncos did not have a viable franchise quarterback.

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and the Seahawks will play in the NFC championship game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak

Status: The Seahawks beat the 49ers on Saturday, advancing to the NFC championship game. Kubiak will not be available for an in-person interview until Jan. 26.

Ravens interest: The Ravens interviewed Kubiak on Jan. 9.

NFL interest: Kubiak has also interviewed with the Cardinals, Raiders and Dolphins.

Scouting report: The son of former Ravens offensive coordinator and NFL head coach Gary Kubiak, Klint Kubiak has helped turn the Seahawks’ offense around in just one season. Seattle improved from 18th to 10th in efficiency, and quarterback Sam Darnold earned Pro Bowl honors in his first year with the Seahawks. At 38, Kubiak has been a coordinator for three teams; he lasted just one year with both the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints before being fired along with the rest of their staffs.