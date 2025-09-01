After over two weeks without Jaire Alexander, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he expected to see the veteran cornerback on the practice field the week of the Buffalo Bills game.

But when the Ravens returned from Labor Day weekend — when Alexander went to see his college team, the Louisville Cardinals, play — they returned to the field without three key players, Alexander included. And since the team’s focus is now on beating the Bills, Harbaugh said he will be less forthcoming with injury updates.

Tight end Isaiah Likely was an expected absence after having surgery on his fractured foot Aug. 1. While roster cut day featured the pleasant surprise of Likely’s name on the active roster, the tight end probably has another week or two before he can participate in practice. His injury had an estimated recovery of six to eight weeks.

Fullback Patrick Ricard has not practiced since Aug. 18, but the team has not specified what his injury is other than a soft tissue injury.

Alexander has not participated in practice since Aug. 9. Harbaugh told reporters on Aug. 10 that Alexander was “OK.” Eight days later, he said that Alexander “had something, just to kind of take care of that knee,” referring to the knee injury that sidelined Alexander for the majority of his 2024 season with the Green Bay Packers.

Harbaugh said it wasn’t anything they didn’t expect when they signed him in free agency and explained that Alexander had to take a few days away from practice after having his knee worked on.

On Aug. 25, Harbaugh said Alexander had been “trying to break out of prison” and get back on the field.

“They’re doing what they need to do to get him ready for that, but practice is important, and he’s a veteran guy, and he wants to practice,” Harbaugh said. “So, when he gets out there, I’m sure he’ll be going at it.”

Although Alexander wasn’t on the field with his teammates Monday, Harbaugh said he “did some things” and “we’ll see where he’s at Wednesday.”

Teams will release injury reports after every practice starting Wednesday.

Even if the Ravens are unsure of Alexander’s status for the Bills game, they also have a lot of options in the secondary. Chidobe Awuzie, another veteran cornerback they signed in free agency, has had a strong camp and has been mostly healthy.

T.J. Tampa Jr., a fourth-round draft pick last year, has stayed healthy through camp, and undrafted rookie free agent Keyon Martin made the team, giving them multiple options behind Awuzie.

The Ravens have had weeks to prepare to play without Likely, and tight end Charlie Kolar has stepped up in his absence. Kolar has developed into a strong blocking tight end, but he’s been limited as a receiving threat by how many other talented players quarterback Lamar Jackson has to target. With more looks, Kolar has taken advantage of the opportunity and has made some big catches at practice.

Jackson still has a long list of other players to look to in the pass game, particularly tight end Mark Andrews.

Ricard is an important part of the Ravens’ running game, establishing himself as the lead blocker for Derrick Henry. The Ravens signed fullback Lucas Scott to the practice squad and could call him up if necessary. While Scott had a solid camp, the rookie would be a drop off from Ricard, a five-time Pro Bowler.