Every game is important. Every AFC North matchup is a tough one. Every game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is a fight.

These clichés are thrown around every season in Baltimore, but on Sunday they’ll ring a little truer.

When the Ravens host the Steelers for the first of two late-season matchups, the playoff implications in Week 14 will be even more significant than normal.

Here’s a breakdown of the postseason picture.

The present picture

Both teams are tied atop the AFC North at 6-6. They’re also both 2-1 against AFC North teams.

So why do the Ravens have the tiebreaker — for now, anyway? After head-to-head record and division record, the deciding factor is winning percentage in common games.

The Ravens and Steelers have played seven games against six common opponents: the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens are 5-2, with losses to the Bengals and Bills, while the Steelers are 4-3, with losses to the Bengals, Bills and Bears.

After Sunday’s game, the Ravens and Steelers will have four more games, capped by a Week 18 rematch.

The Ravens will face the Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Bengals, while the Steelers will get the Miami Dolphins, Browns and Detroit Lions. The Ravens went 1-1 against the Dolphins and Lions, while the Steelers went 1-1 against the Patriots and Packers.

The division at large

The AFC North’s struggles will make a wild-card berth unlikely. (Each division winner gets a top-four seed in the playoffs, and the three next-best teams earn wild cards.) That means the Ravens, Steelers and Bengals — and technically the Browns — are essentially fighting for one playoff spot.

Heading into Sunday, the Ravens have about a 64% chance of making the playoffs, according to The New York Times’ playoff simulator — the same odds as winning the division. With a win over Pittsburgh, those odds would increase to 76%. With a loss, they’d plummet to 30%.

The Steelers come in with about a 31% chance of making the playoffs. If they win, those odds would increase to 65%. If they lose, they’d fall to 18%.

The 4-8 Bengals, who play the Bills on Sunday, have only about a 6% chance of making the playoffs.

Breaking the tie

What if the Ravens and Steelers finish with the same record at the top of the division? Because the NFL’s first tiebreaker in division play is head-to-head record, a season sweep for either team would wrap up an AFC North title.

What if the rivals split the series and finish with the same record? The next tiebreaker is divisional record, meaning the Ravens would need to beat the Bengals on the road in Week 15, while the Steelers would need to beat the Browns on the road in Week 17.

If that tiebreaker can’t separate the Ravens and Steelers, their winning percentage in common games would be used. The Ravens have a slight advantage there and could finish as strong as 8-2; the Steelers’ best possible record in common games is 7-3.

If common games aren’t decisive, winning percentage in AFC games would be the next tiebreaker. The Ravens are 4-4 in conference play, while the Steelers are 5-3.

Subsequent tiebreakers include strength of victory (the combined record of all opponents a team has beaten) and strength of schedule (the combined record of a team’s opponents).

Are the Bengals still in it?

Cincinnati needs a lot of help. Even if the Bengals win their next five games and finish 9-8, their playoff chances would rise to only about 82%, according to the Times.

By sweeping the Ravens with a win in Week 15, Cincinnati would have the crucial head-to-head tiebreaker.

Because the Bengals and Steelers already split their season series, a divisional-record tiebreaker could come into play. Cincinnati (3-1 in the AFC North) would need the Steelers (2-1 in the AFC North) to lose at least one of their three remaining divisional games.