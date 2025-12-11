When his son Benzi was 6, Ben Goldman signed him up to play for the Montgomery Cheetahs, a hockey team for people with intellectual disabilities.

Benzi, who has autism, didn’t like the game at first. But his coaches encouraged him to stick with it. Fourteen years later, he can’t get enough of the sport. And on Wednesday he took the ice with his hockey idol, Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin.

“It’s great to spend time with those kids,” Ovechkin said as he watched the Cheetahs and other teams whose players have disabilities at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. “To see parents smiling, them smiling, having some fun.”

Ovechkin has partnered with the American Special Hockey Association for almost a decade, supporting teams like the Cheetahs. With his contributions, ASHA has expanded from 45 teams to 140. He hosts events like this, provides funds for ice time and donates tickets for games.

The Cheetahs, formed 19 years ago as a bar mitzvah project, are ASHA’s second-largest team. They rely on volunteer coaches and mentors and welcome players of any age. The roster includes players from 10 to 35.

The Cheetahs gave Benzi new skills, confidence and close friends. The team represents acceptance in a world that can often make people with autism feel isolated.

Benzi Goldman, a member of the Montgomery County Cheetahs, has been playing hockey for 14 years. (Maansi Srivastava for The Banner)

Slapshot, the mascot of the Washington Capitals, greets kids and players. (Maansi Srivastava for The Banner)

Tybee Holoye of the Richmond Retrievers, center, takes the ice to play alongside Capitals players Alex Ovechkin, Justin Sourdif and Ethen Frank, and former Cap Mike Green. (Maansi Srivastava for The Banner)

Goldman laughed as he watched Benzi socializing with his teammates.

“It’s a safe space, but it’s also fun and exciting,” Goldman said. “Just to see him as a parent, he’s happy and feels a part of it.”

On Wednesday, the rink was divided into three smaller sections so the 50 players could play at the same time. Current players Justin Sourdif and Ethen Frank and former Capital Mike Green rotated among the teams, cheering on the athletes and providing pointers.

Ovechkin skated among the teams too, and the Cheetahs eagerly waited for their turn with Capitols’ captain. When he made his way to them near the end of the event, he fist-pumped each player and tapped his stick after goals as the team celebrated.

“He is not just a superstar,” said Jen O’Brien, ASHA executive director. “He is their friend, cheering them on.”

Player William Cimino from the Montgomery County Cheetahs takes the ice on Wednesday. (Maansi Srivastava for The Banner)

Benzi Goldman holds a puck autographed by Alex Ovechkin. (Maansi Srivastava for The Banner) ASHA Executive Director Jen O’Brien, right, works a table for Wednesday's event. (Maansi Srivastava for The Banner)

Benzi exulted in the attention from one of hockey’s greats. But he also made it clear he’s all about the game.

“My favorite part about playing hockey is having fun and doing the stick check on defense and offense and winning,” he said.

As important as the Cheetahs are for the players, the team is also a way for their parents to support each other.

This year, for example, Maryland introduced the option to add a butterfly to a government ID to signify that a person has a disability — in hopes that law enforcement and others will treat them with respect. Team President Carolina Harp made sure that each parent was aware of the butterfly option.

“Having a child with an intellectual disability, or any disability, is very isolating for a family,” Harp said. “So having that community is very important, not just for the kids but also for the parents.”

Teams from the American Special Hockey Association pose with Capitals players Alex Ovechkin, Justin Sourdif and Ethen Frank and former player Mike Green. (Maansi Srivastava for The Banner)

After the hour was done, Benzi remained on the ice, chatting with anyone who would talk with him. Finally, his coach dragged him off.

“These are kids who just want to play hockey,” Cheetahs coach Jon Hutchison said.