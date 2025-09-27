NEW YORK — For how magical this season was for Trevor Rogers, it’s a shame it came to a close in this manner, with a tight strike zone from C.B. Bucknor exacerbating his inability to keep the ball in the yard.

This looked more like the Rogers of previous seasons, not the one who put together one of the best campaigns of any pitcher in history. Even with these six runs off the left-hander in three innings, Rogers’ season ERA rose to just 1.81. He has been exceptional in just about every outing. Just about.

The worst start of his season came last, after 17 other gems. That doesn’t take away the shine of his accomplishment, which leaves him with the lowest ERA among Orioles pitchers to make at least 18 starts in a season.

It might have been even lower had the Yankees not gotten to Rogers early and often in their 8-4 victory against the Orioles on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. As it is, though, Rogers will settle for one scuff mark in his jewel box.

Or three, considering the swings Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge put on three of his pitches. Stanton started the surge in the first inning with a two-run home run on an 0-2 fastball left up in the zone (a four-pitch walk to Cody Bellinger one batter before included one clear strike Bucknor missed).

A leadoff four-pitch walk for José Caballero in the third, which again featured one missed call, soon led to Judge’s 52nd homer of the year, sailing to straightaway center field at 109.7 mph. And then another walk for Bellinger preceded Stanton’s second two-run shot of the game.

The home runs and the lack of command were marked differences from Rogers’ earlier starts. The three homers were the most against him since May 20, 2022. And, although he walked three or more batters in five of his 18 starts, opponents scored one run or fewer in 13 of the outings.

The Orioles handed Rogers a momentary lead in the third inning when Jordan Westburg lashed a line-drive homer to left field off right-hander Will Warren. But it didn’t last once Stanton and Judge strode to the box in the bottom half of that frame.

As eyes turn toward 2026, the Rogers of 17 starts is the one Baltimore will hope to see compared to the Rogers of one. He turned his career around by throwing his fastball with more ride and more frequently, and his improved breaking balls are generating enough whiff from hitters to leave them in between multiple velocities.

The encouragement for next season doesn’t extend to many other players based purely on 2025 performance. That’s particularly the case for Tyler O’Neill, the outfielder who landed on the injured list three times this year. Before the game, interim manager Tony Mansolino emphasized that O’Neill “is a guy this team desperately needs in 2026, to go forward and be the guy he can be.”

When healthy, O’Neill has been productive. His solo homer in the sixth showcased his power potential. But O’Neill has not been healthy enough to be a real difference maker; last season marked just the second time in six full seasons that he played more than 100 games.

Still, that is the lens with which everything will be looked through from now until the end of the weekend. Baltimore has two more games to play before the season is in the books. Those books may grow old on the shelf, because few will want to look back for anything but lessons from what has spiraled into a disappointment.

News and notes

Outfielder Dylan Beavers was removed from the game with right shin discomfort after fouling a ball off his leg.

Second baseman Jackson Holliday, who underwent an MRI on his right knee this week, returned to the lineup. So did designated hitter Samuel Basallo, who was plunked by a pitch Wednesday and received X-rays to ensure there was no lasting damage.

This article will be updated.