He has a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a plaque on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and several streets named after him. Soon, he’ll have an Orioles bobblehead.

Legendary rapper Tupac Shakur will be immortalized as a bobblehead this Orioles season, the team announced Monday. The first 15,000 fans who attend Baltimore’s game against the Athletics on Friday, May 8, will receive the unique giveaway.

Although Shakur was born in New York City, his family moved to Baltimore in 1984, taking up residence in a first-floor apartment at 3955 Greenmount Avenue in Pen Lucy. After a year each at Roland Park Middle School and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Shakur transferred to the Baltimore School for the Arts, where he studied theater, dance and poetry.

Shakur moved to California in 1988, and released his first studio album, “2Pacalypse Now,” in 1991 – five months before Camden Yards opened.

The bobblehead features Shakur donning a black Orioles jersey overtop of a white long-sleeved shirt. He has a baseball bat in his right hand, and the inscription below reads “TUPAC.”

This is an addition to the Orioles’ promotional schedule, which was released in November, and the first of five bobblehead giveaways this season. Jackson Holliday and his dog, Coconut, will get their own bobblehead on April 11, along with Samuel Basallo (May 23), Jordan Westburg (“Star Wars”-themed, May 30), Gunnar Henderson (June 27) and Pete Alonso (Aug. 22).

It’s not the first time the Orioles have handed out bobbleheads featuring a non-player. Owner David Rubenstein was the subject of a 2025 giveaway, and Mr. Splash was the subject of a figurine the year prior.

Tickets for 2026 home games, as well as special ticket packages, go on sale Wednesday.