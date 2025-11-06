The lines will begin early at Camden Yards the weekend of July 24.

For the first time, the Orioles are rolling out a full three-game series of Hawaiian shirt giveaways during a series against the Atlanta Braves, and it features a kids-sized Hawaiian shirt on Sunday, July 26.

That weekend is a highlight from Baltimore’s 2026 promotional schedule, which the club announced Thursday. It features a floppy hat giveaway, multiple bobblehead nights and another Orioles-themed soccer jersey.

Designs, quantities and eligibility for each promotional giveaway item will be announced in January, a team spokesperson said.

By category, these are the upcoming giveaways.

Bobbleheads

Ask, and you shall receive.

That is what Jackson Holliday discovered. On the Ryan Ripken Show in June, Holliday said he’d like to have a bobblehead of him and his dog, Coconut. He said he has the Shohei Ohtani bobblehead of the Dodgers star with his dog, Decoy, and Holliday liked the idea of that design for himself.

“I’d take one of those,” Holliday said. “I think that would be pretty funny.”

Holliday got one. On April 11, Holliday and Coconut will take bobblehead form in a giveaway.

Additional bobbleheads will arrive for Samuel Basallo on May 23 against the Detroit Tigers, May 30 for Jordan Westburg during Star Wars weekend, and for Gunnar Henderson on June 27 against the Washington Nationals.

Shirts

The Hawaiian shirts, which arrive July 24, 25 and 26, aren’t the only shirts the Orioles will be giving away next season.

It begins early with a March 28 jersey hoodie with Kyle Bradish’s name and number. That’s the second home game of the season, and given the weather, the long sleeves may be welcome.

The return of a hockey-themed jersey giveaway comes April 25 against the Boston Red Sox, and the soccer jersey will be handed out June 13. Baltimore is also describing what will be a “Maryland replica jersey” that will be given out May 25 and an Orioles replica jersey on Aug. 22.

Headgear

The floppy hats have been a hit in years past, and they will return in a reversible format July 10 against the Kansas City Royals.

The very next night, July 11, another hat will be given out. It will be a new variety: a hot dog race-themed cap. Two more hats are set to be promotional items, with a denim crab cap on May 10 against the (Sacramento) Athletics and a traditional Orioles hat on Aug. 23 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Theme nights

The Orioles held HBCU night in September, and another will occur earlier in the 2026 season. Baltimore plans for its HBCU and Divine Nine Night on April 24 against the Boston Red Sox.

That’s the first of many heritage and themed games.

Baltimore will honor Negro Leagues Day on May 9. And on May 29, Star Wars weekend will begin, with Westburg’s bobblehead on May 30 and a kids Star Wars poster for May 31.

On June 26, Pride Night returns with a corresponding jersey giveaway. A Hispanic Heritage Night on Sept. 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers, which begins the final home series of the year, also includes a Hispanic Heritage jersey.

Miscellaneous

There are always odds and ends to be given out, and it begins opening day against the Minnesota Twins. On March 26, with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m., a magnetic schedule will be handed out.

On the following Sunday, March 29, kids opening day features a color-in pennant.

A few months later, on June 28, a beach towel will be given out. And during the final home series of the year in September, fan appreciation weekend will include a kids poster and a fan choice item, which the Orioles describe as giving fans “the opportunity to select one of the final giveaways of the season as part of Fan Appreciation Weekend.”